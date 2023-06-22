Fireworks during a county wide burn ban

DAVENPORT, IA {KWQC} – Davenport Fire Department confirm that they will continue with the City’s Red, White, and Boom even though there is a Burn Ban in effect.

With Fourth of July and firework related events that come with it, TV-6 reached out to firework organizer in Coal Valley to see if they may have to forfeit their firework shows because of the burn ban and the drought. As of now, all events scheduled for next weekend are still a go.

The city of Davenport has given the green light for the community to light fireworks, but because of the drought, it is highly suggested to allow the professionals to light those.

“One huge consideration we have right now is how dry it is,” said Davenport Fire Department Lieutenant Fire Marshal, Zach Soliz. “And that’s something that everybody should be thinking about right now. There’s a burn ban going on. As fireworks, they have such hot temperatures in scene where they may or may not land. It’s a huge consideration for us.”

The Davenport Fire Department is permitting fireworks to be lit between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on both July 3 and July 4. It is also advised to not allow children to play with or ignite fireworks and to always have a hose or a bucket of water nearby.

With the possibility of accidents, neighboring city officials from Moline have their concerns and stress the importance of safety.

“The Moline Police Department receives over 100 complaints about fireworks every year around the Fourth of July,” said Moline Police Chief, Darren Gault. “Fireworks are not only dangerous but are disruptive. We understand everyone wants to have fun, but there are dozens of organized fireworks displays, free of charge and fun for everyone.”

On June 2, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the local Fire Chiefs and the State Fire Marshall’s Office, issued a Burn Ban. The burn ban will be in effect until further notice.

