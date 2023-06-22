Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ

The unique eatery featuring jazz, blues, and barbeque has locations in Bellevue and Dubuque
Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) -Potter’s Mill is a restaurant and bed and breakfast establishment located at 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ is the very popular restaurant on the property.

Mark Herman discusses what’s offered to visitors with special emphasis on the fantastic food at Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ where diners experience the unique combination of the jazz and southern food of Bourbon Street as it collides with the blues and BBQ of Beale Street.

Besides the Bellevue restaurant, Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ has another location at 67 Main Street, Dubuque.

For more information, visit Potter’s Mill online at https://www.pottersmill.net/. The phone numbers are 563-872-3838 (Bellevue) and 563-580-9633 (Dubuque).

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Second request by Gov. Reynolds made for federal assistance

Latest News

Smilee's Ice Cream, DeWitt, IA
Smilee’s Ice Cream in DeWitt
Smilee's Ice Cream, DeWitt, IA
Smilee's Ice Cream
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co.
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on drug charge
According to Moline police, a person stole a blue Traverse parked in the 1200 block of 7th...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate stolen car, torched in Moline