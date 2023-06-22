BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) -Potter’s Mill is a restaurant and bed and breakfast establishment located at 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ is the very popular restaurant on the property.

Mark Herman discusses what’s offered to visitors with special emphasis on the fantastic food at Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ where diners experience the unique combination of the jazz and southern food of Bourbon Street as it collides with the blues and BBQ of Beale Street.

Besides the Bellevue restaurant, Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ has another location at 67 Main Street, Dubuque.

For more information, visit Potter’s Mill online at https://www.pottersmill.net/. The phone numbers are 563-872-3838 (Bellevue) and 563-580-9633 (Dubuque).

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.