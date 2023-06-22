Gildas Club Run for Hope is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gilda’s club announced its annual Run for Hope is Saturday in Coal Valley.

The public is invited to register and run the race or volunteer with the event, whose goal is to show support for those impacted by cancer in the community.

According to the media release, the 5K run starts at 8 a.m. and the one-mile fun run starts is expected to start at 9 a.m., and breakfast will be served to runners after.

Event manager Lexi Bull says this year there are yard signs along the route to honor people’s loves ones who have been affected by cancer. These signs will fill the race with constant reminders of why individuals are running. Custom bibs like the picture below (insert picture) can also be written in and includes photos as well.

According to the release, there will also be a doggy dash that the dogs can run in and then receive a bandana.

Individuals may register to run or volunteer at https://www.gildasclubqc.org/special-events/run-for-hope/.

