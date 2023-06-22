John Deere Classic seeking volunteers for upcoming PGA tournament

The John Deere Classic is seeking volunteers for 2023.
By Evan Denton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Classic is where “Magic Happens” and in less than two weeks golf professionals, including J.T. Poston, defending champion, will be returning to TPC Deere Run for the 52nd edition of the Quad Cities-based PGA Tour. However, to make “magic happen here”, event organizers say volunteers are needed.

“So, you want to volunteer for the John Deere Classic? We’d love to have you help out at our 2023 event,” JDC event organizers say.

There are a number of volunteer opportunities, including driving a golf cart around the course,

Event organizers also say that volunteers are the life-blood of any PGA event.

“In a normal year, anywhere form 1,600 to 2,000 is a comfortable number,” says Andrew Lehman, JDC Tournament Director. ‘Right now, we could pull the event off with the number we have, but we’re always looking for more. Specifically in our gallery management which is our marshals position and then our scoring which is our competition support.”

Lehman added that marshals and scorers are extremely vital to making sure they’re over-staffed. Lehman also says no prior experience or training is needed to become a volunteer.

To learn more about how to become a JDC volunteer, click here.

