Mercado on Fifth adds cover charge for entry

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Mercado on Fifth will now have a cover charge for anyone 13 years old and older.

Maria Ontiveros, Mercado on Fifth Co-Founder and acting Director said in a Facebook post Wednesday, starting June 30, all attendees 13 years old and older will be charged $5 cash to attend. Children 12 and under are free with a parent or guardian.

“Funds collected will help ensure Mercado remains a clean, safe and enjoyable event for all who visit 5th Avenue for great food, music and retail,” Ontiveros said. “As much as we are here to provide a platform for minority-owned businesses, safety is our utmost priority. We need the help of all attendees to make this happen.”

On June 2, officials announced anyone under 17 years old must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

