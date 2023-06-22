OSF HealthCare working to bring health service back to Illinois Valley Residents amid St. Margaret’s closing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After two St. Margaret’s Healthcare Facilities in the Illinois Valley shut down, OSF leaders say they’re working on bringing health service back to the region.

Those leaders tell us they are currently working on two phases training critical staff to be employed in 3 locations in Peru and Granville, and completing the purchase of the Peru hospital; along with other facilities across the Illinois valley.

“Let’s focus on how do we keep quality healthcare in the Illinois Valley. That’s what OSF is committing to doing,” said August Querciagrossa OSF western region CEO. “We are going to do it one step at a time because we do that. And so to the residents, be happy you have quality healthcare around you today, from OSF. We’re bringing some of that service back to Peru. And it’s going to be really a great adventure. And I honestly believe in the long-term, I think the Illinois Valley will actually see more healthcare services than they have seen in the past.”

OSF’s regional CEO said they’re focusing on bringing critical services to more communities, rather than returning to the two-hospital approach they used before.

Phase one of restoring services is expected to be complete within the next few weeks. Querciagrossa said Opening the Peru hospital and other facilities in spring valley may take several months, pending regulatory approvals.

