OSF HealthCare working to bring health service back to Illinois Valley Residents amid St. Margaret’s closing

After two St. Margaret’s Healthcare Facilities in the Illinois Valley shut down, OSF leaders say they’re working on bringing health service back to the region.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After two St. Margaret’s Healthcare Facilities in the Illinois Valley shut down, OSF leaders say they’re working on bringing health service back to the region.

Those leaders tell us they are currently working on two phases training critical staff to be employed in 3 locations in Peru and Granville, and completing the purchase of the Peru hospital; along with other facilities across the Illinois valley.  

“Let’s focus on how do we keep quality healthcare in the Illinois Valley. That’s what OSF is committing to doing,” said August Querciagrossa OSF western region CEO. “We are going to do it one step at a time because we do that. And so to the residents, be happy you have quality healthcare around you today, from OSF. We’re bringing some of that service back to Peru. And it’s going to be really a great adventure. And I honestly believe in the long-term, I think the Illinois Valley will actually see more healthcare services than they have seen in the past.”

OSF’s regional CEO said they’re focusing on bringing critical services to more communities, rather than returning to the two-hospital approach they used before.

Phase one of restoring services is expected to be complete within the next few weeks. Querciagrossa said Opening the Peru hospital and other facilities in spring valley may take several months, pending regulatory approvals.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Second request by Gov. Reynolds made for federal assistance

Latest News

Women are disproportionately impacted by heart disease, health officials say
Quad City cardiologist discusses trends in heart disease
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the new Muscatine Mulberry Health Clinic.
Muscatine Mulberry Health Clinic breaks ground Wednesday
According to the media release from OSF, they say they are in the process of acquiring some of...
OSF HealthCare announces services available for Illinois Valley Residents amid St. Margaret’s closing
Red, irritated eyes
Causes and treatment of red, irritated eyes