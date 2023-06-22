QC Farmer’s Market in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -QC Farmers’ Market is a cooperative of farmers and food producers local to the Quad Cities area that gathers on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (now through Oct.) at Schwiebert Park, 1st Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island.

Jim Harris discusses the fresh produce, foods, and other items available weekly. This market is intensely focused on food and farmers. Even the prepared food and craft vendors used locally-sourced agricultural ingredients.

During the cold weather period from Nov.-April, the hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interested consumers can additionally support these producers by shopping online here.

For more information, visit the QC Farmer’s Market website at https://www.qcfarmersmarket.online/ or email info@qcfarmersmarket.online.

