QC Farmer’s Market in Rock Island

This Saturday morning market is focused on local produce, food and farmers
QC Farmer's Market
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -QC Farmers’ Market is a cooperative of farmers and food producers local to the Quad Cities area that gathers on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (now through Oct.) at Schwiebert Park, 1st Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island.

Jim Harris discusses the fresh produce, foods, and other items available weekly. This market is intensely focused on food and farmers. Even the prepared food and craft vendors used locally-sourced agricultural ingredients.

During the cold weather period from Nov.-April, the hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interested consumers can additionally support these producers by shopping online here.

For more information, visit the QC Farmer’s Market website at https://www.qcfarmersmarket.online/ or email info@qcfarmersmarket.online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Second request by Gov. Reynolds made for federal assistance

Latest News

Smilee's Ice Cream, DeWitt, IA
Smilee’s Ice Cream in DeWitt
Smilee's Ice Cream, DeWitt, IA
Smilee's Ice Cream
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co.
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on drug charge
According to Moline police, a person stole a blue Traverse parked in the 1200 block of 7th...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate stolen car, torched in Moline