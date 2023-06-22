Quad Cities Junior Rowing Team earns gold, silver, and bronze at national championships

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Two Rivers YMCA Quad Cities Junior Rowing Team has returned from the 28th U.S. Rowing Youth National Championship Regatta in Sarasota with several awards.

According to the YMCA’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Cornelius, the team retuned home with a a gold, silver, and bronze medal.

“Everyone sort of gets into that locked-in mode and its really cool to have everyone in that same spot working towards the same goal,” said Olivia Meskan.

The event was the largest ever with 835 entries from 225 clubs across the country which totals to over 4,000 athletes, Cornelius said.

“We train specifically for a race that is six to 7 minutes in length, and that boils down to a lot of aerobic training where our heart rate is like 150-160,” said Nikhil Ramaraju.

Alexa Mueller and Olivia Meskan won the Women’s youth 2x race by an impressive 2.5 length/5.6 second margin. Nikhil Ramaraju and Aden Anderson were in a tight battle with two other boats yet managed to bring home silver. Voilet Meskan and Lily Collins won the bronze in the Women’s U17 2x, according to a media release from the YMCA.

“For a race, I’m stroke, so I’m in the front, and I kind of set the pace,” Mueller said. “Olivia is behind me. She steers and whatnot. I usually make a bunch of the calls, so when we are about 1k in, I’ll make a call. We also had a special call in the last 250 where kind of had to go all out, and it was golden too, so that we could remind ourselves why we were there.”

With its recent success, the team hopes that younger kids in the quad cities will consider taking up rowing.

“It would be like if a football team only had 11 guys. There are no backups or any competition to push for a top spot. Luckily enough, we have a good coach that keeps us inspired and motivated,” Anderson said.

“I think being from the midwest, it’s really special when you can kind of go up and compete, especially from Iowa or Illinois, the Quad Cities in general, where it’s not really a place where we are known for a ton of things, but being able to be really good at rowing, is really cool,” Ramaraju said

The remainder of the team also performed well, Cornelius added. Additionally, Erin Morely, Maddy Finchman and Sophia Ramaraju made it into the A finals. Graham Matlock and Isabella Sels both competed in the B finals on a national stage.

