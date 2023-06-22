Rock Island Mayor thanks city department, building owner for communicating after evacuating

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Following a report of bricks falling from the exterior of a downtown building, Mayor Mike Thoms is thanking city officials and the owner of the building, Matt Stern for their quick response.

The fire department was dispatched at approximately 7:45 p.m. June 19 after a neighbor called and stated bricks were on the sidewalk and appeared to have fallen from the top of the building at 217 17th Street, Fire Chief Robert Graff said. Fire department personnel assessed if there were any life safety issues and asked the city’s Inspections Division to assist in evaluating the building.

Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, said Fire Marshal Greg Marty and Building Official Jerad Irvine jointly determined that the building was unsafe and ordered it to be evacuated.

“I am proud of the city’s immediate response in evacuating the building and ensuring tenants were safe. The good communication demonstrated between the city’s inspection division, fire and police departments served to prevent a possible dangerous situation,” Thoms said Wednesday. “The city appreciates the prompt response from owner Matt Stern and his willingness to do what is necessary to correct the situation and bring the building into code compliance.”

According to a media release from Thoms, Stern was out of town Monday night, he sent a business partner and independent structural engineer to the site immediately, and both continue to work with city officials to assess the situation.

“I have been engaged with city officials, engineers and contractors to get the situation resolved quickly,” Stern said. “We have also offered assistance to all the tenants.”

There had been no prior concerns of the building until Monday, according to city officials. Miles Brainard, community and economic development director, said Stern and his business partner have been working with staff to have a structural assessment done and intend to proceed with repairs.

The three-story building has four residential units on the upper floors, only three are occupied and one commercial unit on the ground floor.

“The City of Rock Island, like its neighbors, regularly inspects rental properties and cites property owners for code violations identified during inspections,” Brainard said. “Depending on the condition of a building, it may be inspected every year or every few years. More frequent inspections may also be done following resident complaints. Of the older and larger apartment buildings in Rock Island, the majority are located in the downtown area. The City regularly inspects these properties and there are not any major concerns at this time that it is aware of.”

Properties owned by housing authorities or government entities are inspected by state or federal officials, Brainard said. The city has not been made aware of complaints about these buildings either.

“The building official and his team, as well the Fire Department and other partners, take their role in ensuring a safe built environment seriously,” Brainard said. “No one should have to worry if the building they live in might be unstable or dangerous. When a landlord fails to properly maintain their building, staff acts to hold them accountable and takes necessary action bring the building into code compliance.”

If any resident has a complaint or concern, they are asked to contact the Inspections Division at 309-732-2910. Staff will investigate their concerns and address any issues.

