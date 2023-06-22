Severe drought expanded in eastern Iowa, western Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The lack of rain continues to create worsening drought conditions in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
The entire TV6 viewing area is in a moderate to severe drought.
One month ago, the First Alert Weather team began talking about the potential for a flash drought developing, and this is exactly what we’re seeing.
Here is how the drought is impacting area farmers:
