Severe drought expanded in eastern Iowa, western Illinois

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The lack of rain continues to create worsening drought conditions in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

The entire TV6 viewing area is in a moderate to severe drought.

Drought Monitor 6/22/23
Drought Monitor 6/22/23(KWQC)

One month ago, the First Alert Weather team began talking about the potential for a flash drought developing, and this is exactly what we’re seeing.

Here is how the drought is impacting area farmers:

Scott County

Clinton County

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Second request by Gov. Reynolds made for federal assistance

Latest News

Financial Planning with Heidi, debit cards and credit cards.
Financial Planning with Heidi: Debit Cards and Fraud Protection
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
Family of man killed in collapse sue for wrongful death
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events
Severe drought expanded in eastern Iowa, western Illinois