Small Business Administration Outreach Center relocates to better serve residents and businesses affected by partial building collapse

Small Business Administration Outreach Center relocates to better serve residents and businesses affected by partial building collapse.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Small Business Administration Outreach Center which has been assisting those affected by the partial building collapse with low interest, long-term federal loans has announced that it will be relocating to better assist those affected by the disaster.

In an update from the SBA, officials stated that the center has relocated to TMBC at The Lincoln Center, 318 E. Seventh Street, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application. No appointment is necessary, officials added.

According to SBA, applicants may also apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Those who have questions should contact customer service at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or by phone at 800-659-2955, Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Central time.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
The Davenport has officially been demolished and the rubble is currently being removed and...
Where does the building rubble go?
The Davenport has officially been demolished and the rubble is currently being removed and...
Where does the building rubble go?
The Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
WHAT TO KNOW: Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities, Saturday and Sunday