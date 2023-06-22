Small Business Administration Outreach Center relocates to better serve residents and businesses affected by partial building collapse.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Small Business Administration Outreach Center which has been assisting those affected by the partial building collapse with low interest, long-term federal loans has announced that it will be relocating to better assist those affected by the disaster.

In an update from the SBA, officials stated that the center has relocated to TMBC at The Lincoln Center, 318 E. Seventh Street, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application. No appointment is necessary, officials added.

According to SBA, applicants may also apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Those who have questions should contact customer service at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or by phone at 800-659-2955, Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Central time.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.