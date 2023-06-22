Steamwheelers to honor several QC Sports icons at Saturday’s “Legends Night” game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - (Release from Quad City Steamwheelers) The defending IFL Eastern Conference Champion Quad City Steamwheelers will be Honoring Legendary athletes from the Quad Cities. Athletes that began their athletic careers in area Elementary / High School sports, then went on to the highest level of their perspective sports. The festivities will be part of the Steamwheelers home game against their archrivals from Des Moines, the Iowa Barnstormers with a 7pm kickoff Saturday.

“When you look at the number of elite athletes that have come from the QCA, we thought it was a natural fit to put together a night on our schedule that honored them and their accomplishments” stated Steamwheelers managing partner Doug Bland. Bland went on to say, “most of us played sports as kids and when one of those kids becomes a world class professional athlete it is so cool to have the chance to come see them and reminisce about when you either played against them or with them”. Quad City Sports Legends Night will honor each of the athletes with a video montage and a quick ceremony at halftime. Preliminary list of hopeful attendees are: Jamie Williams: Davenport Central grad who won an NFL Superbowl with the 49ers. Mark Johnson: Rock Island Alleman grad, 2x NCAA All American & Olympian wrestler Chasson Randle: Rock Island grad, Illinois Mr. Basketball and current NBA Player Pat Miletich: Bettendorf grad, 2x UFC Champion & UFC Hall of Famer Michael Nunn: Davenport Central grad, IBF Boxing Champion & WBF Boxing Champion Pat Angerer: Bettendorf grad, Iowa Hawkeye and NFL – Indianapolis Colts linebacker Julian Vandervelde: Davenport Central grad, Little League World Champion, NFL Eagles *Acie Earl: Moline High grad, Iowa Hawkeye great and NBA First Round Draft pick *Tavian Banks: Bettendorf grad, Iowa Hawkeye standout and NFL running back.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.