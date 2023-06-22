Sunny and hot again today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hot and dry conditions will continue for the rest of the week. Highs will top out in the low 90s both today and tomorrow under sunny skies. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s ahead of an approaching storm system. This will lead to an increase in humidity as well as rain chances by Sunday morning. While the rainfall amounts won’t be much, it is better than nothing as drought continues to develop. Looking ahead to next week, heat doesn’t appear to be as much of an issue, but rain chances look to be few and far between.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 92º. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 67º Winds: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 94º.

