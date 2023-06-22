WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Victorian View Venue & Bridal Shop is located at 320 West 2nd Street, Washington, Iowa. The setting is a Victorian-era venue featuring turn-of-the-century architecture and vast lush gardens that guarantees to make any event unforgettable.

Sandy Bacon discusses the venue amenities and much more. The bridal shop on the property is open by appointment.

For more information, visit Victorian View on the website at https://www.victorianviewvenue.com/ or call 319-800-8805.

