Bettendorf grad soars into Quad City Air Show

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Flying high in the Quad Cities sky, in front of dozens of excited spectators, is Capt. Samuel Larson, who is currently stationed at the Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

“We’re always thrilled to fly for the crowds and get to share what we do with the crowds, and then when we are done flying, get to meet with the crowds and shake folks’ hands, and tell them a little bit about what we do each and every day,” Larson said.

This year’s Quad City Air Show is a homecoming for Larson, a Bettendorf High School graduate. He said the Quad City Air Show is an event that means so much to him.

“I went to my first Quad City Air Show in 1993. I was six months old, and saw the Thunderbirds there, and then went there every summer after while I was growing up,” Larson said. “I was completely in love with it from an early age, and the air show had a profound impact on my life and the direction of my life.”

Larson is the pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Demo Team. The F-22 Raptor is a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet that is exclusive to the United States Air Force.

“Every time it is an adrenaline rush. It hasn’t gone away, even after flying it for six years,” Larson said.

“To be honest, I turn into a little kid in the candy shop every time I fly or every time I see one of these fly,” said Staff Sargent. Matthew Sanchez. “I work on these things almost daily and it still blows my mind the capabilities that this thing has. The jet is very quick to tell us which part to change out so it makes it very friendly, and very easy to work on in that regard. That leads to us having air superiority.”

As for Larson, he hopes that the air show has a similar impact on the next generation of kids going into aviation as it had on him.

“I hope they look up and see someone like me doing this, getting to live out my dream, and that inspires them to set goals for their lives and pursue them, and maybe go out and live a life bigger than they thought possible,” Larson said.

You can catch Larson and the F-22 Raptor Demo Team performing during the Quad City Air Show on June 24 and 25 at the Davenport Airport. The gates open at 8 a.m. And close at 5 p.m. each day.

