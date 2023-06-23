Bishop Hill’s 2-day Midsommer Music Festival starts Saturday

The free, family-friendly Swedish celebration is set for June 24-25
Bishop Hill's Midsommer Music Festival celebrates Swedish heritage Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) – Bishop Hill will host its 2023 Midsommar Music Festival this weekend. It’s a two-day, free, family-friendly event that runs June 24-25.

Todd DeDecker discusses some of the festival highlights such as concerts in the park, a Scandinavian folk dance workshop, a Swedish Maypole celebration, Bishop Hill’s Swedish heritage and more.

Festival-goers are urged to bring a lawn chair to join the celebration of this Swedish holiday in the historic former colony located in Henry County.

For directions or more information, visit www.visitbishophill.com, or call 309-927-3899.

