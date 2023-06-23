Burlington firefighters respond to fire in Burlington High School

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire at Burlington High School.

On Thursday, at 5:42 a.m., a report of a fire came in at The Burlington Community High School, 421 Terrace Dr. on the roof near the gymnasium, according to a media release. Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call and were assisted by Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Fire Department, BHS staff, and Carl A. Nelson staff.

When firefighters arrived they spotted light smoke in the area. Further investigation found a small portion of the rubber roofing material melting. Firefighters used a small amount of water to extinguish the burning roof.

The fire started due to a hot piece of slag that resulted from welding work, according to crews. The slag then contacted the rubber base of a safety cone, which melted into the rubber roofing membrane. The fire is classified as accidental and not considered suspicious.

The damage costs are estimated to be $3,000. There are no injuries reported and firefighters left the scene at 6:33 a.m.

