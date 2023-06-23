Burlington firefighters respond to fire in Burlington High School

Burlington Fire Fighters respond to report of fire in Burlington High School
Burlington Fire Fighters respond to report of fire in Burlington High School(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire at Burlington High School.

On Thursday, at 5:42 a.m., a report of a fire came in at The Burlington Community High School, 421 Terrace Dr. on the roof near the gymnasium, according to a media release. Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call and were assisted by Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Fire Department, BHS staff, and Carl A. Nelson staff.

When firefighters arrived they spotted light smoke in the area. Further investigation found a small portion of the rubber roofing material melting. Firefighters used a small amount of water to extinguish the burning roof.

The fire started due to a hot piece of slag that resulted from welding work, according to crews. The slag then contacted the rubber base of a safety cone, which melted into the rubber roofing membrane. The fire is classified as accidental and not considered suspicious.

The damage costs are estimated to be $3,000. There are no injuries reported and firefighters left the scene at 6:33 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Lawyers for estate of Branden Colvin Sr. sue partially collapsed building owner, Andrew Wold

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
The heat continues, strong storms possible Saturday
The FDA approved the first RSV vaccine for individuals 60 years of age or older on May 3.
RSV vaccine for people 60 and older
A Burlington man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine...
Burlington man sentenced to 20 years in prison
Moline fire department responded to a garage fire last night.
Moline Fire Department responds to garage fire Thursday