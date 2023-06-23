Burlington man sentenced to 20 years in prison

Burlington, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

Robert Gantz, 39, was identified as a source of methamphetamine in southeast Iowa, according to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing.

With the use of a confidential source, officers purchased methamphetamine from Gantz. Officers located a handgun with an obliterated serial number, two loaded magazines, methamphetamine, marijuana, and other items indicative of dug trafficking during the subsequent search of his vehicle.

Gantz admitted to being involved in the distribution of methamphetamine at the time, according to the release. He was also under supervision for a prior state drug conviction at the time of his arrest.

After completing his term of imprisonment, Gantz will be required to serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Southeast Narcotics Task Force and Burlington Police Department.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

The Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy in May 2021. This is to strengthen PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

