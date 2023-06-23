Coal Valley Days is June 30-July 1

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual Independence Day weekend celebration that always guarantees fun for the whole family is is set to run Friday and Saturday, June 30 through July 1.

Steph Genova discusses the upcoming highlights of the 2023 event.

Visit the website for a breakdown of the schedule, ticketing details and additional information at CoalValleyDays.org. The festival can be followed on Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.