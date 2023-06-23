Farmers in Bureau County react to ongoing drought

Farmers In Bureau County battling drought conditions.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUREAU Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A farm near Princeton, Illinois looks to fight through the drought, while the Bureau County area has not seen rain since May 8, when they got about two inches of rain.

”Normally, we would expect maybe something more chest high this time of year,” said Bureau County Farmer Evan Hultine. “ I think it’s a fair statement to say everybody’s hurting. There have been a few stary passing clouds that hit a farm or two and gave some needed relief over the last 6, 7 weeks, but I’d say this is pretty widespread and sweeping across the county.”

According to Hultine, he would not be surprised if they had lost at least 30 bushels of beans and 40 bushels of corn at this point.

″It’s really hard to tell, beans can be pretty environmentally fickle and can look tough all year and still put on a decent crop, but they’ve been struggling and they’re only about half the size of what they probably should be right now,” Hultine said. “And I think our corn still has some hope for some decent yields, but we’ve lost pretty much any expectation for an above-average crop.”

Hultine said he does have crop insurance to fall back on, but rain would definitely help his yield.

″The simple answer is pray for rain, but from a strategic side, we just kind of evaluate every week what our potential still is for the year, and then of course managing things like weeds. So we don’t have a problem with weed control being a problem for years to come,” Hultine said. “So, still managing what we need to do, but trying to stay within more of a reasonable and expected budget for what yield expectations might be come harvest time.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Lawyers for estate of Branden Colvin Sr. sue partially collapsed building owner, Andrew Wold

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
The heat continues, strong storms possible Saturday
Officials on Friday announced the Hilltop Campus Village Executive Search team recommended to...
Hilltop Campus Village holds annual meeting, toutes progress made
The downtown gateway rendering.
Rock Island invites public input for over $7 million improvements downtown
The downtown gateway rendering.
Rock Island invites public input for over $7 million improvements downtown