Farmers in Bureau County react to ongoing drought

BUREAU Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A farm near Princeton, Illinois looks to fight through the drought, while the Bureau County area has not seen rain since May 8, when they got about two inches of rain.

”Normally, we would expect maybe something more chest high this time of year,” said Bureau County Farmer Evan Hultine. “ I think it’s a fair statement to say everybody’s hurting. There have been a few stary passing clouds that hit a farm or two and gave some needed relief over the last 6, 7 weeks, but I’d say this is pretty widespread and sweeping across the county.”

According to Hultine, he would not be surprised if they had lost at least 30 bushels of beans and 40 bushels of corn at this point.

″It’s really hard to tell, beans can be pretty environmentally fickle and can look tough all year and still put on a decent crop, but they’ve been struggling and they’re only about half the size of what they probably should be right now,” Hultine said. “And I think our corn still has some hope for some decent yields, but we’ve lost pretty much any expectation for an above-average crop.”

Hultine said he does have crop insurance to fall back on, but rain would definitely help his yield.

″The simple answer is pray for rain, but from a strategic side, we just kind of evaluate every week what our potential still is for the year, and then of course managing things like weeds. So we don’t have a problem with weed control being a problem for years to come,” Hultine said. “So, still managing what we need to do, but trying to stay within more of a reasonable and expected budget for what yield expectations might be come harvest time.”

