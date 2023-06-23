Festival 56 to open season with ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Princeton, Ill. (KWQC) -Festival 56 is excited to open the summer 2023 season this weekend with the jukebox musical Million Dollar Quartet from June 24 through July 1.

James Calitri, company artistic director, invites audiences to this show or any of the other upcoming productions.

Million Dollar Quartet will have 8 performances at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main Street, Princeton.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $30 for adult, $27 for senior, and $15 with student ID, and are available at the Grace Theater box office open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. or by calling 815-879-5656. Purchase tickets online at festival56.com.

The remaining shows for this summer are Significant Other, Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, and the musicals Footloose and Something Rotten!.

For more information, email boxoffice@festival56.com or call 815-879-5656.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.