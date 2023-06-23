Festival 56 to open season with ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Festival 56 launches 2023 summer season with Million Dollar Quartet
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Princeton, Ill. (KWQC) -Festival 56 is excited to open the summer 2023 season this weekend with the jukebox musical Million Dollar Quartet from June 24 through July 1.

James Calitri, company artistic director, invites audiences to this show or any of the other upcoming productions.

Million Dollar Quartet will have 8 performances at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main Street, Princeton.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $30 for adult, $27 for senior, and $15 with student ID, and are available at the Grace Theater box office open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. or by calling 815-879-5656. Purchase tickets online at festival56.com.

The remaining shows for this summer are Significant Other, Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, and the musicals Footloose and Something Rotten!.

For more information, email boxoffice@festival56.com or call 815-879-5656.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Lawyers for estate of Branden Colvin Sr. sue partially collapsed building owner, Andrew Wold

Latest News

Coal Valley Days is June 30-July 1, 2023
Coal Valley Days is June 30-July 1
Coal Valley Days is June 30-July 1, 2023
Coal Valley Days fun slated for June 30-July 1
Goatchella, Preemption, IL
Goatchella
Goatchella, Preemption, IL
Goatchella
Bishop Hill’s 2-day Midsommer Music Festival starts Saturday, June 24
Bishop Hill’s 2-day Midsommer Music Festival starts Saturday