FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 8 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday for potential severe weather

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday across the TV6 viewing area as a cold front brings rain and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction center has a level 1 (marginal) to level 2 (slight) risk of severe weather across the TV6 viewing area. The higher threat of severe weather will be west of the Mississippi River. Damaging wind will be the primary threat, as well as hail up to the size of quarters. A tornado can’t be ruled out, but the higher threat will be farther west in Iowa.

While a couple pop-up thunderstorms are possible in our Iowa counties late Saturday afternoon or early evening, storms to our west develop near a cold front and move through the TV6 viewing area after 8 p.m. into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Rainfall is something we desperately need. Some areas could see 1-2″ of rainfall in the stronger thunderstorms, however most areas will likely see a quarter to half inch.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

