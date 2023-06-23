Football camp to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of kids between the ages of kindergarten and ninth grade laced up their cleats for the 3rd annual Rally for Reid football camp Friday.

“Reid had so much personality,” said his mother, Megan Gleeson. “He was vibrant, full of life, loved garbage trucks. He was funny, and a very special, awesome kid.”

Megan and Bill’s son, Reid, was just over two years old when they were told Reid had cancer. He was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor.

Reid had two major brain surgeries to remove the tumor and relieve the pressure on his brain. He went through 6 months of chemotherapy, and his family thought that was going to be the end of it, but unfortunately relapsed 3 months later. He would continue to have relapses because the treatment was not working. On and off treatment for three and a half years.

While undergoing chemotherapy at the University of Iowa, Reid spent his Saturdays on the 12th floor watching Hawkeye games and participating in the iconic “Wave.” Reid loved looking out at the football field, but he couldn’t help but point out all the green and yellow garbage cans around the stadium. His parents say he was a true garbageman at heart. Reid, passed away at the age of 5.

Former Iowa Hawkeye football player, Jake Gervase, first met Reid in 2017. Gervase served as the camp’s head coach and said that Reid continues to have an impact on his life.

“He was always going through so much radiation, chemo, whatever it was,” said Gervase. “He always had a smile on his face, he always had energy. And it really put my life in perspective, thinking I had a bad day with a rough football practice or a bad test in school. And then you meet a kid like Reed who’s so energetic, so positive, it really puts things in perspective that life can change quickly, you just got to take advantage of every day.”

Campers did a variety of position drills, including catching passes, and showing off their speed and their agility. All, while being coached by some of their favorite Iowa Hawkeye football players.

“The community has just been incredible and supportive of Rally for Reid,” said Gleeson. “We’re just so happy we can keep doing this and having football campers come and you know, some of these kids were Reid’s classmates. And some of these kids that are coming here today are childhood cancer survivors. So, we’re just really proud of all these kids and thankful for these parents for signing them up for this camp.”

In total the camp raised $68,500 for the Rally for Reid Foundation, which helps families and children impacted by childhood cancer, by providing care packages, and sending families on over-night vacations while making memories and funding pediatric brain tumor research.

“[We] also get to keep a good buddy of mine who passed away, Reid Gleeson, and keep his memory alive,” added Gervase. “No better way to do that then coming together, having a great football camp and raising money for a great cause.”

Nearly 650 football players signed up for today’s camp. To learn how you can donate, we will have a link available on our newsapp and webstory.

www.rallyforreid.org

