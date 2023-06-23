Goatchella

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PREEMPTION, Ill. (KWQC) -Goatchella is a celebration of goats and their nutritious food products that will feature outdoor live music, homemade ice cream and other treats in a “country” setting on Saturday, June 24 from 2-9 p.m. at 1667 US route 67, Preemption, IL.

John Dailey of Dailey Farms discusses the upcoming fun event that is being hosted at his farm. It is suggested that attendees bring lawn chairs and blankets and plenty of sunscreen.

For more information, visit Dailey Farms website at https://www.daileygoatmilk.com/ or call 309-592-8454.

