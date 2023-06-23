Head-on crash kills semi driver on I-80 in Bureau County

Crash occurred between Princeton, Illinois and Annawan.
Courtesy: IDOT
Courtesy: IDOT(KWQC)
By Cyle Dickens
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT
Bureau County, Illinois (KWQC) - Illinois State Police said the driver of a semi was killed late Friday afternoon in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 in Bureau County.

The crash involving three semis happened in a work zone at milepost 44. about halfway between Annawan and Princeton, according to a post on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Facebook page.

State Police said one of the semis traveling westbound on I-80 crossed the median for an unknown reason and collided head-on with a semi traveling eastbound. The force of the crash pushed that truck into a third semi.

Police said the driver of the semi that crossed the median was killed. Another driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third semi driver declined hospital treatment, according to police.

