Hilltop Campus Village holds annual meeting, toutes progress made

Hilltop Campus Village Annual Meeting
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Hilltop Campus Village in Davenport shared highlights of its progress during the annual meeting Thursday.

Some of the progress Hilltop has made include growth at Palmer College and St. Ambrose University. St. Ambrose, Palmer and other existing businesses in the Hilltop district have plans for more growth.

The Hilltop Campus Village is looking ahead to more business development coming soon.

“A lot of what is going to be happening is re-establishing the Hilltop Campus Village as a sought-after resource for business development in central Davenport. It’s gonna be advocating for development, not only in terms of public projects but also private projects,” said Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Brian Kramer.

Kramer said growth shows the Hilltop’s success can go beyond the businesses.

”I want to say it’s like we’re right there waiting for a trigger to be pulled and people will be seeing monumental change here in central Davenport,” Kramer said.

Kramer highlighted the new apartment complex at palmer college as a positive example of the hilltop’s progress.

