Merrill Hotel’s 4th of July Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day at the boutique, 4-Diamond hotel in historic downtown Muscatine
The Merrill Hotel 4th of July Celebration
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Kathy Aders, Director of Sales & Marketing with The Merrill Hotel, discusses what the venue will be offering guests that desire to have a “next level” experience to celebrate Independence Day.

Merrill Hotel’s VIP 4th of July Celebration (for those 21 years of age and older) will start at 7 p.m. in the Mississippi Ballroom on the 6th floor overlooking the Mighty Mississippi River.

Tickets are $75.00 per person which includes 2 drink tickets. A great display of hors d’ oeuvres and sweet treats will be available for snacking. A cash bar will be open. Get tickets HERE.

If revelers are interested in spending the night, hotel guest room rates will start at $169.00 for standard rooms and $174.00 for Riverview.

Also notable: Maxwell’s on the River will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner on July 4 and reservations are encouraged. Dinner guests will have views of the evening fireworks, so interested diners should plan reservations accordingly. Outdoor seating is available.

Reservations can be secured through Open Table or by calling 563-770-7005.

The Merrill Hotel is located at 119 West Mississippi Drive, Muscatine. Visit the hotel’s website at https://www.themerrill.com/ or call 563-263-2600.

