Moline Fire Department responds to garage fire Thursday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Thursday the Moline Fire Department responded to an unattached garage fire on 3rd Street.

Moline’s Fire Marshal Mitch Cunningham said after the department’s arrival no one was in the garage. Cunningham reported the fire was under control in around 20 minutes with the crew staying on scene for an hour.

According to the fire department, three groups of firefighters were needed to put out the fire. One attacked the garage while another was helping with the water supply and the last group was protecting a nearby structure in the vicinity of the fire.

Cunningham says no residents were displaced from the fire and no injuries were reported. Further assistance was also provided by the East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments. Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy assisted at the scene as well.

According to the City of Moline, the fire is currently under investigation. Please contact Moline Fire Marshal Cunnigham at 309-524-2250 for any further questions.

