Mostly sunny and hot Friday; Chance of storms late Saturday

Storm chances increase this weekend along with near triple digit heat
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our summer pattern of hot temperatures and sunny skies will continue today. High temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with dew points in the mid 50s to near 60° so the humidity will stay in check. The wind will be northeast 5-10 mph.

Tonight temperatures cool off to the upper 50s and lower 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Saturday we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We will watch for the potential of a couple pop-up storms in the afternoon hours, but the better chance of storms will come after 8 p.m. through about 3 a.m. Sunday as a cold front moves in. Some storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind the main threat. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday for that potential.

A few more storms will be possible in the afternoon, with temperatures cooler in the 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 94°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 63°. Wind: Light and variable.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of an afternoon shower/storm. High: 96°

