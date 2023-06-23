‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star Larry Myers Jr. dies, family member says

Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd...
Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An aspiring gospel singer who starred in TLC’s “My 600-lb. Life” known as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits died at 49, according to several reports.

People magazine reports Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.

“Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed,” Darrell wrote in the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Myers appeared on “My 600-lb. Life” in January 2022 and weighed 940 pounds when he was on the show.

He continued to document his weight loss journey on his YouTube channel and launched “The Buttermilk Biscuit Show.”

His god-sister Sonya Hines created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

“His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met,” Hines wrote. “As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Lawyers for estate of Branden Colvin Sr. sue partially collapsed building owner, Andrew Wold

Latest News

FILE - The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023....
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
Officials on Friday announced the Hilltop Campus Village Executive Search team recommended to...
Hilltop Campus Village holds annual meeting, toutes progress made
Thirsty mountain lion takes sip out of family's backyard pool
FILE - Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars host and sometimes reporter who is a frequent guest on the...
Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge