Rock Island invites public input for over $7 million improvements downtown

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island City Officials are inviting the public to give feedback on more than $7 million in proposed improvements to downtown Rock Island during a community meeting Tuesday.

According to a media release from Rock Island City Officials, improvement plans include reconstruction of the 2nd Avenue pedestrian mall; gateway addition between the downtown business district and Schwiebert Riverfront Park; construction of a dog park on 21st Street; parklets for outdoor dining; public art installations, pop-up vendor stalls, landscaping, decorative lighting and more.

The community meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 226 17th Street, Rock Island, in Ballroom 1 on the second floor, city officials said. Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.

“This $7 million investment into downtown Rock Island will restore vibrancy and create a place that is inviting to businesses and residents alike,” said City Manager Todd Thompson. “We are eager to hear ideas and feedback from the public in order to achieve this goal.”

The project is primarily being funded with $3 million from a State of Illinois Rebuild Illinois Downtowns grant; $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act; ARPA, funds; $1.5 million in Downtown Tax Increment Financing, TIF; District funds; and $267,000 State of Illinois Tourism Attractions grant, city officials said. Downtown business and employer Illinois Casualty Company is also contributing a parcel of land and up to $100,000 for the development of the dog park.

“This is an exciting next step in the process of making major improvements to the core of downtown Rock Island,” said Jack Cullen, Executive Director, Rock Island Downtown Alliance. “We believe this project has the potential to transform downtown for the better and are eager to share the updated plans with community members at this public meeting.”

Community Engagement Manager Sarah Hayden said to contact for more information at 309-732-2019 or hayden.sarah@rigov.org.

