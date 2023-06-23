Sherrard woman accused of stealing thousands from Epilepsy Foundation in Moline

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sherrard woman is accused of stealing thousands from her employer the Epilepsy Foundation in Moline.

Angela E. Arnold Nelson, 45, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft, a Class C felony; two counts of first-degree fraudulent practice, a Class C felony; two counts of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice, a Class D felony.

According to an arrest affidavit;

On Oct. 26, 2022, Special Agent Ben Erwin with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation received an email from the Scott County Regional Authority Board about an expense validation issue with the Epilepsy Foundation of Moline.

Scott County Regional Authority is a non-profit corporation that provides funding to educational institutions, government, civic, and not-for-profit organizations through a grant process. These funds are generated from gaming receipts through the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf.

An SCRA representative told officers the Epilepsy Foundation appears to be creating fake invoices to receive grant funds from the SCRA, according to court records. SCRA Grant Administrator has been in communication with Nelson about issues regarding the invoices that were submitted, Nelson served as Executive Director of the Epilepsy Advocacy Network in Moline.

An SCRA representative advised that Nelson responds to SCRA by addressing the issues and concerns the SCRA had, the affidavit said. The representative explained the SCRA Board didn’t feel comfortable continuing communication with Nelson and after reading the email, the Epilepsy Advocacy Network wanted to turn the information over to the Division of Criminal Investigation.

A review of open source and inquiries through subscription-based Law Enforcement databases was performed on Nov. 19, which led to a bank account named Passion Pursuit Inc. Epilepsy that was opened at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Moline.

Erwin contacted the Scott County Assistant Attorney about this case on Dec. 9, which led to a County Attorney Subpoena request through three credit bureaus and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in an attempt to locate bank accounts and possible fraudulent transactions being done by Nelson, court records show.

The review of bank statements for Epilepsy Advocacy Network and Passion Pursuit Inc. Epilepsy showed multiple transfers made by Nelson during 2019 - 2022, according to court records. The review also found another account was opened on Oct. 18, 2019, named Epilepsy Advocacy Network.

According to the affidavit, in 2019 and 2020, Nelson made three online transfers from the Epilepsy Advocacy Network into the Passion Pursuit account for a total of $20,011.96. In 2020, Nelson deposited $26,091.55 via online transfer from the Passion Pursuit account into the Epilepsy Advocacy Network account.

During this Investigation, court records show, it was found that four fraudulent invoices were submitted to SCRA to receive funds by NELSON. Two fraudulent invoices created by Nelson from Girl Scouts of EIWI were for $18,795.00 and $13,775.00. One fraudulent invoice was created by Nelson for $3,805.49 from Performance Food Service, and One Fraudulent invoice was created by Nelson for $2,775.21 from ONE STEP. Each of these Invoices was created to receive funds from SCRA.

According to the affidavit, the Epilepsy Advocacy Network only received approximately $26,103.51 of the $85,397.49 that was deposited from 2019-2022.

Nelson was released on her own recognizance, court records show. A preliminary hearing was waived and an arraignment is set for July 20, at the Scott County Courthouse.

