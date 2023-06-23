TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-80 closed in Bureau County
Crash occurred between Princeton, Illinois and Annawan.
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - IDOT is reporting that a work zone crash is blocking the open lane of eastbound Interstate 80 at milepost 44, about halfway between Annawan and Princeton. IDOT tweeted this report out around 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon. TV6 is working to get more details on this accident, and will have more information as it becomes available.
