11-year-old Eldridge boy receives community support following sudden illness

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An 11-year-old Eldridge boy is getting big support from his community after receiving news of a sudden illness.

Jackson Rus is the 11-year-old boy who is managing health concerns following a sudden illness, and his family says they’ve been managing his illness by taking multiple trips to Iowa City hospitals, seeking answers and hopefully soon, a diagnosis.

A family friend of Jackson’s wanted to do something special for the young-boy to let him know that he has his community’s support, so ‘Cards For Jax’ was started.

‘Cards for Jax’ asks for cards and drawings at the drive-up at Sips Coffee in Eldridge.

“If there’s one thing I can always say, it’s that I’ve loved living in this community,” Jackson’s mother, April Rus said. “Sips, itself, always gives back, and I tell you what, this community really turned out two-fold to give back to this little boy right here.”

Jackson’s mother, April Rus, added that her and her son, Jackson, couldn’t be more proud of where they live.

For now, Jackson is undergoing medical surveillance and resting at home, and he has shown signs of improvement.

However, Jackson goes back to Iowa City on July 5 and his loved ones say, they just hope for a diagnosis and treatment plan.

