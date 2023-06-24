11-year-old Eldridge boy receives community support following sudden illness

Jackson Rus is the 11-year-old boy who is managing health concerns following a sudden illness.
By Kate Kopatich and Kyle Bales
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An 11-year-old Eldridge boy is getting big support from his community after receiving news of a sudden illness.

Jackson Rus is the 11-year-old boy who is managing health concerns following a sudden illness, and his family says they’ve been managing his illness by taking multiple trips to Iowa City hospitals, seeking answers and hopefully soon, a diagnosis.

A family friend of Jackson’s wanted to do something special for the young-boy to let him know that he has his community’s support, so ‘Cards For Jax’ was started.

‘Cards for Jax’ asks for cards and drawings at the drive-up at Sips Coffee in Eldridge.

“If there’s one thing I can always say, it’s that I’ve loved living in this community,” Jackson’s mother, April Rus said. “Sips, itself, always gives back, and I tell you what, this community really turned out two-fold to give back to this little boy right here.”

Jackson’s mother, April Rus, added that her and her son, Jackson, couldn’t be more proud of where they live.

For now, Jackson is undergoing medical surveillance and resting at home, and he has shown signs of improvement.

However, Jackson goes back to Iowa City on July 5 and his loved ones say, they just hope for a diagnosis and treatment plan.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Lawyers for estate of Branden Colvin Sr. sue partially collapsed building owner, Andrew Wold

Latest News

KWQC parachute
KWQC parachutes with the Canadian Sky Hawks
KWQC's Evan Denton parachutes with the Sky Hawks
Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout
Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout
Larry Koberg Field