15th Bi-Annual Farm Safety Camp

Over 100 kids and their parents were invited to the 15th bi-annual Farm Safety Camp at the Knox County Fair Grounds.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALTONA, Ill. {KWQC} — Over 100 kids and their parents were invited to the 15th bi-annual Farm Safety Camp at the Knox County Fair Grounds. Kids gathered to watch a staged accident scenario involving an electrical fire and the steps of what to do. A tradition started in 1995 by Pat Hennenfent. Sadly, Hennenfent passed away earlier this year but his family hopes to keep his tradition alive.

“It has been very hard the last few months to be able to continue once we once we lost my dad, but we went forward and we have a great group on the committee,” said Knox County Farm Safety Camp Committee Member and son, Scott Hennenfent. “We all got together, and we knew that we had to go forward, and we weren’t going to let it be the last and it’s definitely going to continue and we’re going to have many more than future.”

The staged accident scenario featured a young boy and father becoming unconscious while an electrical fire was burning in the background. Emergency vehicles were dispatched to the fairgrounds and performed roll playing medical treatment to the victims.

After the performance, the family of Pat Hennenfent was presented with an engraved bench dedicating it to Pat and his service to the community.

