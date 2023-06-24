32nd Quad Cities Air Show

Thousands flooded the Davenport Airport runway fields for day 1 of the 32nd Quad Cities Air Show.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Thousands flooded the Davenport Airport runway fields for day 1 of the 32nd Quad Cities Air Show.

The thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor, and P-38J were just some of the many aircraft that were on display. Lawn chairs, sunscreen, binoculars, ear plugs and a cold beverage were needed to enjoy the hot Saturday. After they were done performing, fellow pilots were also able to take in the festivities.

“The passion came after I started attending meetings, and helping them do everything; working on the plane in the hangar is where the passion came from,” said Flight Safety Officer of a B-25J, Tom Wagoner. “Flying is just the icing on the cake.”

Fans were able to walk the runways at the airport. Plenty of activities were also available for both children and adults. Whether you wanted to tour the inside of a war plane or jump into the cockpit of a fighter jet; there were attractions for everyone.

One of the fan favorite attractions was the fighter jet used in Top Gun. Photo opportunities were also available with a mannequin of Tom Cruise as “Maverick.”

The Quad Cities Air Show will continue tomorrow. Gates open as early as 8am with the first airplanes scheduled to take off at noon.

