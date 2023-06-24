Illinois and Iowa’s history with 3M

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Giant chemical manufacturer 3M agreed to a $10.3 billion settlement with public water systems across the country over “forever chemicals.”

Per- and polyfluorinated substances, PFAS, have been used for decades to make products nonstick or waterproof. PFAS do not break down in nature and in recent years have been found in water supplies and in people’s blood.

Illinois and Iowa have history with 3M, with plants in Camanche, Iowa, and Cordova, Illinois. They’ve made agreements with the cities that are not part of the settlement announced Friday.

In June this year 3M announced plans to fund two new deep wells in part of an agreement for treatment of the City of Camanche municipal water supply.

The State of Illinois filed a lawsuit against 3M over alleged contamination at its Cordova, Illinois, plant along the Mississippi River on March 16, 2022, in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

In the more than 60-page lawsuit, the Office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul alleged 3M contaminated the area around its plant in Cordova with PFAS for decades.

On Nov. 2, 2022, 3M and the U.S. EPA agreed to sample and provide treatment for PFAS contamination in drinking water near the Cordova facility. Part of that agreement included treatment of the City of Camanche municipal water supply.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Raoul filed a lawsuit against 3M and 14 other chemical companies in Cook County Court for future treatment of Illinois public water supplies.

“For decades, manufacturers have been aware of the dangers of PFAS yet still promote the chemicals as being safe to use. As a result, PFAS have contaminated our water supplies across Illinois,” Raoul said. “The manufacturers of forever chemicals must be held accountable for the widespread contamination to our natural resources. This lawsuit is an important step toward accountability and protecting the surrounding environment and public health.”

