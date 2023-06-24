More heat along with strong storms possible Saturday

First Alert Day in effect 4 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms from 4 PM Saturday until 3 AM Sunday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got the potential for a couple of rounds of strong to severe storms moving through the region for Air Show weekend. Look for a hot and sultry start to your Saturday, followed by isolated showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon. Highs should reach the 90′s. The second round of storms will move through this evening and overnight as a front sweeps through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has put us at a SLIGHT RISK for all modes of severe weather, including large hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes. Some storms could produce areas of heavy rain. The severe weather threat diminishes by Sunday morning, but additional showers and storms will be possible into afternoon. Expect milder temperatures to start the week.

Look for a Level 2 risk for strong to severe storms across the entire TV6 viewing area tonight.
Look for a Level 2 risk for strong to severe storms across the entire TV6 viewing area tonight.(KWQC)

TODAY: Sunny and hot. A chance for isolated late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 96°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely overnight, some possibly strong to severe. Low: 66°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as hot, with mainly scattered showers. A thunderstorm or two possible. High: 84°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Lawyers for estate of Branden Colvin Sr. sue partially collapsed building owner, Andrew Wold

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More heat along with strong storms possible Saturday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
The heat continues, strong storms possible Saturday
FIRST ALERT DAY for Saturday PM through Sunday AM. Here's what you need to know.
First Alert Forecast: Heat continues ahead of storm chances later Saturday