More heat along with strong storms possible Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got the potential for a couple of rounds of strong to severe storms moving through the region for Air Show weekend. Look for a hot and sultry start to your Saturday, followed by isolated showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon. Highs should reach the 90′s. The second round of storms will move through this evening and overnight as a front sweeps through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has put us at a SLIGHT RISK for all modes of severe weather, including large hail, strong winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. Some storms could produce areas of heavy rain. The severe weather threat diminishes by morning, but additional storms will be possible into afternoon. Expect milder temperatures to start the week.

Look for a Level 2 risk for strong to severe storms across the entire TV6 viewing area tonight. (KWQC)

TODAY: Sunny and hot. A chance for isolated late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 96°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely overnight, some possibly strong to severe. Low: 66°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as hot, with mainly scattered showers. A thunderstorm or two possible. High: 84°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

