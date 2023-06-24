Multiple agencies respond to sex offender sweep in Scott County, multiple arrests

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Davenport Police Department, The Bettendorf Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s and Scott Emergency Communications Center with a sex offender sweep in Scott County.

The sweep was done on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office. As of Tuesday, Scott County, Iowa has 525 sex offenders registered and 495 reside in Scott County, IA. Additionally, 30 are employed in Scott County and 30 of these offenders are in jail and 19 are homeless. It was also stated in the media release that there are 506 male offenders and 19 female offenders.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says the June 2023 detail performed 121 compliance checks, in which 15 sex offenders were found to be non-compliant with the registry, resulting in 8 arrests, 83 of those sex offenders were compliant and 23 sex offenders were not home, deputies said.

Deputies say follow-up investigation and arrest warrants will be requested at a later time related to the other seven known non-compliant sex offenders.

Those arrested were Clinton VanFossen, Calvin Smith, Justin Howerton, Michael Fair, Joshua Schreiner, Matthew Burgess, Alexander Evans and John Bell, according to the media release. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry (SCSO SOR) has documented the below information from January 2023 to May 2023. The documents state as follows:

In January 2023, 41 new Sex Offender investigations were opened. SCSO SOR had 220 appointments. 13 were arrested for non-compliance and 24 arrest warrants were filed.

In February 2023, 13 new Sex Offender investigations were opened. SCSO SOR had 221 appointments. Nine were arrested for non-compliance and 17 arrest warrants were filed.

In March 2023, 19 new Sex Offender investigations were opened. SCSO SOR had 231 appointments. Five were arrested for non-compliance and 11 arrest warrants were filed.

In April 2023, 12 new Sex Offender investigations were opened. SCSO SOR had 270 appointments. 10 were arrested for non-compliance and 18 arrest warrants were filed.

In May 2023, 18 new Sex Offender investigations were opened. SCSO SOR had 224 appointments. Five were arrested for non-compliance and 26 arrest warrants were filed.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says they have one full time civilian position dedicated to the SOR. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (SCSO CID) has one full time Detective assigned to the SOR.

All SCSO CID have access to the Iowa Sex Offender Registry website that allows us to register Sex Offenders, follow up on compliance and assist with investigations.

For questions related to SCSO SOR or tips related to Sex Offenders involved with SOR violations you can call 563-326-8251 or email scsor@scottcountyiowa.gov.

