Multiple agencies respond to sex offender sweep in Scott County

By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Davenport Police Department, The Bettendorf Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s and Scott Emergency Communications Center with a sex offender sweep in Scott County.

The sweep was done Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office.

Scott County as of Tuesday has 525 sex offenders registered; of those, 495 live in the county.

Thirty work in Scott County, 30 are in jail and 19 are homeless, according to the sheriff’s office. According to the release, there are 506 male offenders and 19 female offenders.

During the sweep, law enforcement performed 121 compliance checks. Of those, 15 sex offenders were found to be non-compliant with the registry, resulting in eight arrests. Eighty-three sex offenders were compliant and 23 were not home, deputies said.

Deputies said follow-up investigation and arrest warrants will be requested at a later time related to the other seven known non-compliant sex offenders.

Those arrested were Clinton VanFossen, Calvin Smith, Justin Howerton, Michael Fair, Joshua Schreiner, Matthew Burgess, Alexander Evans and John Bell, according to the release.

According to deputies:

  • In January, 41 new sex offender investigations were opened. SCSO SOR had 220 appointments. Thirteen were arrested for non-compliance and 24 arrest warrants were filed.
  • In February, 13 new sex offender investigations were opened. SCSO SOR had 221 appointments. Nine were arrested for non-compliance and 17 arrest warrants were filed.
  • In March, 19 new sex offender investigations were opened. SCSO SOR had 231 appointments. Five were arrested for non-compliance and 11 arrest warrants were filed.
  • In April, 12 new sex offender investigations were opened. SCSO SOR had 270 appointments. Ten were arrested for non-compliance and 18 arrest warrants were filed.
  • In May, 18 new sex offender investigations were opened. SCSO SOR had 224 appointments. Five were arrested for non-compliance and 26 arrest warrants were filed.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said it had one full time civilian position dedicated to the SOR. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has one full time detective assigned to the SOR.

