Power outages reported in the metro Quad Cities Saturday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages in the Quad City metro Saturday morning.

According to the company’s outage map, there are around 1,640 customers without power, primarily in Davenport, and more than two dozen customers in Moline and East Moline without power.

Crews are in route and working to resolve the outages, according to the outage map. At this time the company is estimating the outages could be resolved by 9:30 a.m., but that is subject to change.

