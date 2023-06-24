Power outages reported in the metro Quad Cities Saturday morning

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy is reporting power outages in the Quad City metro Saturday morning.

According to the company’s outage map, there are around 1,640 customers without power, primarily in Davenport, and more than two dozen customers in Moline and East Moline without power.

Crews are in route and working to resolve the outages, according to the outage map. At this time the company is estimating the outages could be resolved by 9:30 a.m., but that is subject to change.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Lawyers for estate of Branden Colvin Sr. sue partially collapsed building owner, Andrew Wold

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
KWQC parachute
KWQC parachutes with the Canadian Sky Hawks
KWQC's Evan Denton parachutes with the Sky Hawks
Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout
Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout