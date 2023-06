MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Highway Department announced that Ridgewood Road (County Highway K) will be closed to through traffic.

Officials say It will be closed between IL 192, 127th Avenue West and 136th Avenue Court West to allow for road work.

Road work starts on June 26 at 6 a.m. and is expected to end on June 27 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.