Road closure in Rock Island on 7 Avenue west of 38 Street

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Due to maintenance on the Augustana College Walk Bridge there will be a road closure on 7th Avenue west of 38th Street.

The closure will be begin on June 27, pending favorable weather, Rock Island city officials say. The anticipated date of completion and resumption of normal traffic will be at the end of the day on July 3.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location, officials added. Follow all posted signs for detour directions as needed.

The City of Rock Island says they are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public.

