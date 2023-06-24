Road closure starts Tuesday on 7th Avenue in Rock Island

Due to maintenance on the Augustana College Walk Bridge there will be a road closure on 7th Avenue west of 38th Street.
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Due to maintenance on the Augustana College Walk Bridge, there will be a road closure on 7th Avenue west of 38th Street.

The closure will be begin Tuesday, pending favorable weather, Rock Island city officials said.

The anticipated date of completion and resumption of normal traffic will be at the end of the day on July 3.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location, officials added. Follow all posted signs for detour directions as needed.

