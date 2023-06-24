Rock Island requiring residents to fill out water service line survey

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island announced they recently partnered with Augustana College to provide services in line with the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act.

A media release from the City of Rock Island says the act requires owners and operators of community water to develop and maintain a material inventory. After the inventory is complete, the goal shifts to making a Comprehensive Lead Service Line Replacement Plan.

Rock Island is requiring all water customers to report their type of water service line (lead/galvanized/copper), according to the media release.

People may make a report here, and if they are unsure about the material of the water service line, there is a help request button.

The City of Rock Island says during the last federal lead testing cycle, results were below the US Environmental Protection Agency’s action level of no more than fifteen parts per billion. This is especially a concern for pregnant women and children.

According to Rock Island residents who are concerned about lead in their water may privately test the water. They strongly advise using a licensed plumber for any work on your service line.

Many tips and suggestions on how to decrease lead exposure may be found at https://www.rigov.org/lead.

