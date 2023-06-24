Rock Island requiring residents to fill out water service line survey

By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island announced they recently partnered with Augustana College to provide services in line with the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act.

A media release from the City of Rock Island says the act requires owners and operators of community water to develop and maintain a material inventory. After the inventory is complete, the goal shifts to making a Comprehensive Lead Service Line Replacement Plan.

Rock Island is requiring all water customers to report their type of water service line (lead/galvanized/copper), according to the media release.

People may make a report here, and if they are unsure about the material of the water service line, there is a help request button.

The City of Rock Island says during the last federal lead testing cycle, results were below the US Environmental Protection Agency’s action level of no more than fifteen parts per billion. This is especially a concern for pregnant women and children.

According to Rock Island residents who are concerned about lead in their water may privately test the water. They strongly advise using a licensed plumber for any work on your service line.

Many tips and suggestions on how to decrease lead exposure may be found at https://www.rigov.org/lead.

Rock Island is asking homeowners to report what kind of pipe connect the residence to the city...
Rock Island is asking homeowners to report what kind of pipe connect the residence to the city line: copper, galvanized or lead.(KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Lawyers for estate of Branden Colvin Sr. sue partially collapsed building owner, Andrew Wold

Latest News

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Davenport Police Department, The...
Multiple agencies respond to sex offender sweep in Scott County, multiple arrests
The temporary detour is located two miles south of the U.S. 85 and Highway 200 junction. That's...
Road closure in Milan begins Monday
The Taylor Park splash pad will be closed to the public due to maintenance.
Taylor Park Splash Pad Closed For A Day
Due to maintenance on the Augustana College Walk Bridge there will be a road closure on 7th...
Road closure in Rock Island on 7 Avenue west of 38 Street