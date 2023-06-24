Taylor Park Splash Pad Closed For A Day

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Taylor Park splash pad will be closed to the public due to maintenance.

On Wednesday, June 28, the splash pad will be closed and will reopen Thursday, June 29, depending on weather and once all maintenance issues have been resolved, parks and recreation officials say.

The contractor says they will be testing and adjusting the features to prevent overspray and installing in-ground spray extensions as part of the maintenance procedure.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241 or email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.