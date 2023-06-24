Taylor Park Splash Pad closed Wednesday for maintenance

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Taylor Park splash pad will be closed to the public due to maintenance.

On Wednesday, the splash pad will be closed and will reopen Thursday, depending on weather and once all maintenance issues have been resolved, parks and recreation officials said.

The contractor said they test and adjust the features to prevent overspray and installing in-ground spray extensions as part of maintenance.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 or email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

