Walcott community dedicates softball field to Larry Koberg

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Walcott community renamed the Wescott Park softball field the ‘Larry Koberg Field.’ Koberg helped bring the International Softball Congress tournament to Walcott back in 1984, and the tournament has remained since.

The tournament brings together some of the best men’s fastpitch softball teams in the country.

