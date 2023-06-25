1 killed in crash in Lee County, Iowa

Iowa State Patrol says driver failed to yield at an intersection and was hit by a truck
(WJHG)
By Creighton Fox
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lee County, Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Troopers say the crash happened around noon Saturday at 205th Avenue and Highway 16 near Pilot Grove.

According to troopers, the driver of an SUV failed to yield at the intersection and their passenger side was hit by an oncoming freightliner truck.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene; their identity has not yet been released.

